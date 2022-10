shocked her fans when she decided to tie the knot with in December last year. The two were rumoured to be dating but none of them had spoken about it before getting married. While many people were heartbroken, Siddhant Chaturvedi has now reacted to becoming sad after Katrina got hitched to Vicky. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Nayanthara: Actresses who have visible moles and what it means as per astrology

At the trailer launch of Phone Bhoot, Siddhant and were asked about their reaction when Katrina got married after signing the film. While Ishaan laughed at the question and said that they had signed the film much before Katrina ma'am got married, but he was more excited to work in the horror comedy. Also Read - Phone Bhoot trailer launch: Katrina Kaif says, 'I want to haunt Priyanka Chopra for a day', Watch Video to know why

When Siddhant got hold of the mic, he gave a witty response to the question saying that it wasn't like he was disappointed with the whole scenario. "Jahaan inki khushi hai, wahin meri khushi hai," he replied. Katrina couldn't help with laugh at his response and even gave him a pat on the back for nailing the answer. Also Read - Phone Bhoot trailer: Katrina Kaif impresses as Bhootni with a plan in this 'Bhayanak Comedy'

Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi's witty response on Katrina Kaif's marriage here:

In Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif will be essaying the role of a ghost while Siddhant and Ishaan partner together to hunt down 'ghosts'. This is the first time she will be seen playing the character of a ghost in a film.

Phone Bhoot has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who is known for his work on the crime-drama streaming show Mirzapur. The film, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, will also mark Kartina's first film after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal. The movie is set to be released on November 4, 2022.