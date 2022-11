Siddhant Chaturvedi is promoting his upcoming film, Phone Bhoot, with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter out and about the city. Siddhant is linked to Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. For a long time now, Siddhant and Navya have been the talk of the town. The rumours of them dating each other have been doing the rounds quite a lot. Neither Siddhant Chaturvedi nor Navya Naveli Nanda ever addressed their dating rumours which just worked like fuel to the fire.

Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Navya Naveli Nanda?

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame with 's . The film starred Siddhant as MC Sher alongside and . Ever since Siddhant has become a household name. It was a couple of months ago that Siddhant's name was linked to Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The pictures from their Instagram handle with almost similar scenary added to the speculations. Their dating rumours went wild in Entertainment News. But are they really dating? Siddhant has finally answered.

Siddhant addresses dating rumours with Navya

In a recent media interaction while promoting Phone Bhoot, reports Indian Express, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter were asked about one rumour about themselves that they wished was true. "That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true," Siddhant told Goodtimes, reported the entertainment portal.

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Navya Naveli's posts

There have been several instances that added to the speculation of Navya and Siddhant's dating rumours. There was one post on noodles that particularly grabbed a lot of attention. Navya had posted a picture of noodles and Siddhant posted a selfie video captioning it, "Her noodles," fans commented on his post asking if he is asking about Navya.

On the work front, Siddhant’s Phone Bhoot co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter is releasing tomorrow, 4th November. He also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with . On the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda is not interested in the film industry and is into social causes. She is an entrepreneur.