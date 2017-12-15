[PICS] We can't get enough of Rajinikanth as the Tamil don from Kaala Karikaalan

Apart from Shankar's sci fi mega budget film, 2.0, Thalaiva fans are equally looking forward to Kaala Karikaalan. This film will be directed by Pa Ranjith, the same director who helmed Kabali. Rajinikanth is set to play a Tamil don from Mumbai in this film. Here's how the story goes: he runs away from Chennai at a young age and heads to Mumbai. Subsequently he goes on to become a powerful figure in the slums of Dharavi. It's for this role he has embraced the kurta mundu look but has retained the salt n pepper look from Kabali. These two teamed together make Rajinikanth one hell of a style icon. He pulls off the look with such ease. We can't get enough of it!Kaala Karikaalan new poster: Rajinikanth’s swag is unparalleled and this new still proves that Also Read - Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Vijay: These South Indian stars earn more than their Bollywood counterparts

Pictures from the sets of Kaala have been shared online and Rajinikanth is in the signature black kurta, mundu avatar! Honestly, since it's Thalaiva, the look only keeps getting better. Nothing seems repetitive. Only recently on the superstar's birthday,. they revealed a new poster of the actor. His swag was undeniable. The first two poster they revealed earlier were as awesome, especially the one of thalaiva seated on the Thar. The vehicle thereafter went on to become famous! That's the Rajinikanth effect for you! Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Shruti and Akshara Haasan and more cast their votes

In other news, Rajinikanth's fan club has announced that the star is all set to meet his fans for the second time in the same year from December 26th- december 31st. The year is obviously ending with a bang for all the fans who get another chance at meeting him. Reports are doing the rounds that this meet up might be hinting at a political announcement after giving several hints at his sessions earlier this year. Also Read - ChaalBaaz In London: Shraddha Kapoor joins hands with late Sridevi's Chaalbaaz director for her first-ever double role

Rajini will be first seen in 2.0, that will also star Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The movie was to release in Jan, 2018 but now has been pushed to April, 2018.