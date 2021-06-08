Picture of Anushka Sharma posing with baby Vamika and AB de Villiers' wife Danielle goes viral

had recently flown to England with baby Vamika to support her husband Virat Kohli for the cricket tournament. Anushka was spotted carrying Vamika in her arms at the Mumbai airport. The couple has refrained from sharing pictures of their baby daughter on social media platforms. There have been a few times when Vamika's pictures had surfaced online. But this time, Vamika was clicked with mommy Anushka by none other than AB de Villiers' wife Danielle. Also Read - AB de Villiers captures Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in a romantic sea silhouette and fans can't keep calm

During her interactive session on Instagram, a fan asked Danielle if she hangs out with Anushka given their strong bond of friendship with each other. To which, she replied with an unseen picture of Anushka and her daughter Vamika. "She's one of the most loveliest and most kind hearted people I've ever met. We don't live in the same country but if we did I would like to think we would," she said.

In the image, Anushka and Danielle were seen twinning in their mommy avatar while carrying their babies. Danielle and AB de Villiers have a daughter named Yente. They were seen posing for the photograph wearing masks and protective shields. The image has now gone viral on the internet.

Take a look.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with their baby girl Vamika on January 11. They had also requested the paparazzi not to click the pictures of their daughter and asked the media to respect their privacy.

Recently, Virat had revealed the reason why Anushka and he aren't posting pics of their daughter on social media. One fan asked Virat about the meaning of their daughter's name Vamika. The fan also enquired about Vamika's well-being and requested if they can see a glimpse of her.

Virat answered the question by sharing the meaning of Vamika, which is another name for goddess Durga and also revealed the real reason why he can't share a picture of his daughter on social media. "Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice," he replied.

The couple had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.