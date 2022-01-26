Ishaan Khatter has truly impressed one and all in his short career, and now has two eagerly anticipated movies in the pipeline: Phone Bhoot and Pippa. Speaking of Pippa, the excitement for the movie, which is a biopic on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, is already quite high on account of Ishaan Khatter taking up such a challenging role so early in his career, yet many expecting him to nail the part on account of the huge promise he has already exhibited on screen. For the uninitiated, Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta had fought in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war as a part of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron in the Battle of Garibpur. Also Read - Tejas BIG UPDATE: Will Kangana Ranaut starrer meet its release date or get postponed? [EXCLUSIVE]

Well, if you've become a fan of who's finding the wait for Pippa unbearable, then we've got some wonderful news for you, which is bound to make that wait even more unbearable. BollywoodLife got in touch for an exclusive chat with reputed film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi who revealed that Pippa is almost completed, barring some patchwork. So, when could we expect it to release and will it arrive in theatres?

Without confirming as much, Akshaye Rathi added that considering that not much of Pippa is left to fully wrap up the film, including post-production, the Ishaan Khatter starrer should see the light of day in the last quarter of 2022. Furthermore, he revealed that producer of RSVP Motion Pictures is very confident of his product, especially after hedging all his bets on the patriotic flavour post the massive success of Uri, with three of his upcoming films, Tejas, Pippa and Sam Bahadue, all falling under the same category. So, unforeseen circumstances notwithstanding, Pippa should definitely release on the big screen later this year.

Besides, Ishaan Khatter, Pippa also stars , Priyanshu Painyuli and . It's directed by Raja Krishna Menon of Airift fame.