Piyaa Albela 10th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Naren and Pooja at war as Naina loses her plan by Pooja's return

Piyaa Albela starts with Harish asking Mamaji to take Naina away from the house. Mamamji asks Naina to accompany him but she refuses to go and says that she will stay with Pooja (Sheen Dass) . They suddenly hear a gunshot and reach the hall to meet Naren(Akshay Mhatre). Naren says that he has a good news for the family as he brings Pooja in. Pooja meets the family who are elated to see her. Naren though pushes her around and makes her fall as he shows the family how she got well. Neelima is surprised as she asks how Pooja can get well just by a fall when the doctors were not even able to find out her illness. Mayank calls for a celebration as they ask Pooja to sing. Pooja tries telling Naren that she will not be able to do it but he insists saying she just has to act which she is so good at doing. Pooja tells the family that Naren will join her for the song and she sings as Naren plays for her.

They later have food when Naren keeps getting reminded of how Pooja hid something from him and he keeps avoiding her. Naina takes the opportunity to try to get close to Naren but Bua sends her away on a mission. Supriya is not very happy by Pooja's return. Neelima tries calling Rahul and Surbhi. Rahul and Surbhi try to drug Dadaji to sleep but he refuses to fall into their trap. He says that his friends are coming to meet him and he wants them to take care of them. Naren and Pooja are excorted to their room by Pooja. Later Pooja hugs him saying she knows that he loves her. Naren tells her that this is her last chance to tell him the truth. Naren tells her that she has this secret which is greater than his love. Pooja questions him asking if her love is put lower than this secret for him. Naren refuses to listen to her and pushes her away as he divides the entire room into two saying he will not share anything with her.