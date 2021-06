Piyaa Albela 26th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: A guilt ridden Naren tries to dissuade Pooja from joining his rally

Piyaa Albela starts with Naren(Akshay Mhatre) feeling guilty about trying to harm Pooja(Sheen Dass). He gets Digambar's message that Pooja would soon be dead. He tries to message Digambar but Pooja stops him as she steps in. She hugs him as she says she trusts him. Naren asks her not to believe him so much. Pooja though does not listen to him. Later they get intimate as they spent the night together. Next morning Naren is consumed by the guilt of how far he has fallen in his hatred. He again tries to stop Digambar but once again is interrupted by Pooja. Pooja says she wishes to wish him goodluck in a very special way as he goes for the rally. Rahul decides to marry Naina soon enough so he can end Naren's reign. Niana too there prepares to marry ahul soon enough and then kill him so she can marry Naren. Also Read - Women's Day: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yuvika Chaudhary, Tejasswi Prakash share their thoughts

There Pooja gets ready for Naren and wishes to decorate the house herself. Naren tries desperately to reach Digamber in vain. He sees Pooja and tries to persuade her not to accompany him to the rally as it might be dangerous for her. Pooja though is adamant and says she will not listen to him here. There Chandrika reaches the house as Naren throws his phone in his anger of not being able to reach Digamber. Maami is angry to see Chandrika but Mama welcomes her. Rachel teases Pooja as Chandrika wonders what Naren is planning. Naren asks his security incharge to tighten Pooja's security for the day. Pooja hears this and asks Naren why he love sher and he returns the question to her. She says that it comes naturally to her. Naren makes Pooja ties the ghungroo piece to his coat sleeve. Pooja does that for him. Naren hugs Pooja as he thinks that he will not let anything happen to Pooja in the rally. Also Read - Piyaa Albela 28th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pooja refuses to forgive a repentant Naren