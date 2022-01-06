PM Modi Security Breach: Kangana Ranaut strongly reacts on the lapse, calls it 'Shameful'

is known to speak her mind and when it comes to politics she always has her opinion. Right now she is grabbing headlines with her reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security lapse in Punjab. The actress too to he Instagram and wrote a long note slamming the security lapse in Punjab and even called it shameful. Kangana said, " "What happened in Punjab is shameful, Honourable Prime Minister is democratically elected leader/ representative/ voice of 1.4 billion people, an attack on him is an attack on every single Indian... it is an attack on our democracy itself, Punjab is becoming a hub for terroristic activities if we don't stop them now, nation will have to pay a big price #bharatstandswithmodiji." Also Read - Move over cleavage and underboob, Urfi Javed, Mouni Roy, Deepika Padukone and more hotties rock the sideboob trend

Earlier when PM Modi had revoked the three farm laws after the long protest of farmers she had called it absolutely unfair, " "Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this."

In a press conference, Kangana was asked about her interest in politics and will she ever join the field, she said, " I am a nationalist and I talk about issues related to the country, so people think I talk about political issues. Maybe it's the same thing, but not for me, because I am not a politician. I talk as a responsible citizen and a person who has been elevated to celebrity status by the people. So I talk about the rights of the people and the country."

Further adding she said, " Whether I can become a politician or not, that’s not in my hands. You cannot even have a panchayat election without the support of people. If have to join politics, it will have to be because the people want me to, or if I have that caliber. For now, I think I am good as an actress, and I’m happy with that. But in the future, if people choose me, elect me, I would definitely love to".

Kangana is right now gearing up for her next film Tejas after the grand success of Thalaivi. the actress did a commendable job portraying the politician and received a lot of love and appreciation for the same.