Alia Bhatt is all set to enthrall the audience with her upcoming project, Poacher. The trailer of Poacher was launched today in Mumbai, and netizens are already loving Richie Mehta's crime drama, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 23, 2024. Alia Bhatt is the executive producer of the show, and she has also played a significant role in the film. At the same event, Alia Bhatt revealed an interesting anecdote about her first meeting with Richie, which is related to her daughter Raha Kapoor. Also Read - Vasant Panchami 2024: Nayanthara to Deepika Padukone – Top 10 actresses serve fashion goals in yellow sarees

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Akash Ambani was once made to apologise to a watchman by father Mukesh Ambani; Nita Ambani reveals shocking incident

At the event, Alia Bhatt looked ravishing as she opted for a blue and green pantsuit. With open hair and minimal makeup, Alia Bhatt aced the perfect look. The actress also revealed how Poacher will always be special, especially because in a way, Richie Mehta's crime drama is her daughter Raha Kapoor's first introduction to the arc lights. Alia said that she met Richie in the year 2022. She stated that she had a long discussion with Richie about family, films, and parenting. She especially mentioned that when she met him, she was fully pregnant and ready to give birth at any moment. It was during the same conversation that Richie mentioned Poacher. Alia revealed that she was flabbergasted when she heard about the project and how Richie also showed her the first two episodes and then the entire show. Also Read - Raha Kapoor’s picture with Rishi Kapoor goes VIRAL; Neetu Kapoor has the best reaction

Trending Now

Check out this video of Alia Bhatt below:

Alia also mentioned that, forget about being an executive producer, she was blown away by the concept as a viewer. The actress was so moved emotionally and physically after watching the entire show that she immediately asked Richie Mehta how she could contribute to ensure that the series reaches maximum people, and that's how she came on board as an executive producer. The actress said that the series is such that once you start watching it, it's actually difficult to pause in between.

Poacher is an eight-episode crime drama series based on true events of the largest ivory poaching ring in India. The series stars actors like Nimisha Sajayan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Roshan Mathew in key roles.