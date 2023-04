is basking in the success and rave reviews that Ponniyin Selvan 2 is getting. The actress who plays Nandini is being described as the heart and soul of the movie. Fans are gaga on how comfortable Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seems around the cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2. Her bonding with Chiyaan Vikram has been liked as well. In fact, the actor said he is good friends with and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Now, an adorable video has come to the forth where Chiyaan Vikram and Trisha are showing their love for Aaradhya Bachchan. The young lady has come for a screening with her mom. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 Day 1 box office collection: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer surpasses Varisu but falls short in front of Thunivu in TN; makes biggest opening overseas

Take a look at video of Vikram and Trisha with Aaradhya Bachchan

Aaradhya's meet and greet with fans pic.twitter.com/IkF4I1OrQV — Unpaid PS2 marketing manager (@SilamSiva) April 29, 2023

In the video, we can see Vikram hugging Aaradhya. He tells her that she is getting more and more fabulous. hugs her and says that she is almost as tall as her mother. Now, that is big. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is 5.7 which is tall for Indian standards. We can see that Aaradhya Bachchan is growing very fast. The diva had revealed that allowed Aaradhya to take the clap board and say action. She said no actor has that privilege on his sets.

ABHISHEK TELLS FANS THAT HE DOES NOT STOP AISHWARYA RAI FROM SIGNING FROM MOVIES

While rumours spread of a discord between the couple after the actress was seen alone at the NMACC event, there seems to be nothing of that sort. He lavished praise on the movie on his Twitter handle.

#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!!

At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan — Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) April 29, 2023

As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya ?? — Unpaid PS2 marketing manager (@SilamSiva) April 29, 2023

Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves. — Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) April 29, 2023

Fans lpved his reply but some told him to spend more time with Aaradhya Bachchan so that she signs more movies. It is time to see the interest of people in Aishwarya Rai given that she is a great actress.