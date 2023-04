Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is promoting her upcoming epic love story saga called Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film also has multiple celebs such as Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Shobhita Dhulipala and more. The Mani Ratnam epic is just a day from its release. A couple of days ago, the whole cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 were in Mumbai to promote the epic saga. They have been touring across the country for some time now. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Mumbai event and recently shared pictures on her Instagram account. The actress looks just as regal as her on-screen character of Queen Nandini. And Abhishek Bachchan couldn't help but react to her beautiful snaps. But fans are busy commenting about Salman Khan and Aishwarya in the comments. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 6: Salman Khan starrer witnesses further drop, second weekend to be crucial [Day-wise collection]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares gorgeous pics, Abhishek Bachchan reacts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one helluva beautiful lady. The actress has been a pageant winner, Miss World and is considered to be one of the most beautiful women in the world. Talking about PS 2, the actress has enthraled everyone with her acting chops and beauty in Ponniyin Selvan 1 and now, she is ready to mesmerize everyone even more. From the Ponniyin Selvan 2 event in Mumbai, Aishwarya shared gorgeous pictures in an ivory-coloured outfit from famous Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra. She wore her usual Anarkali-style outfit and a statement neckpiece. She left her hair loose in a line, as usual. She oozes glamour as well.

Abhishek Bachchan who has been married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan couldn't help but react to his wife's post. He, just like many other fans of Aishwarya seems bowled over by her beauty. Abhishek dropped a single red heart in the comments section. Fans dropped comments stating that they couldn't take their eyes off of Aishwarya's pics. We bet Abhishek wasn't able to either. The picture and Abhishek's heart on her post are going viral in entertainment news portals.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pose below:

Check Abhishek Bachchan's heart comment on Aishwarya's post here:

Fans make comments about Salman Khan on Aishwarya's post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were once sweethearts but their relationship ended on a sour note. However, there are some fans who still ship Salman and Aishwarya together. And they tagged and talked about Salman Khan in the comments. Check it out here:

Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan thanks Mani Ratnam

A couple of days ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the PS 2 pre-release event in Hyderabad. The actress thanked Mani Ratnam for always giving her an opportunity to explore Indian Cinema with his films. She said that she would never tire out of expressing her gratitude and thanks to the filmmaker. She also thanked the entire cast and crew of Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 for their hard work. Lastly, Aishwarya asked fans to watch the magnum opus in theatres and enjoy the historical epic as much as they enjoyed making it. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is releasing on 28 April.