Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a part of many iconic films. From Devdas, Josh to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Dhoom - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has some of the most successful names in her filmography. Now, she is gearing up for the release of Ponniyin Selvan II. Given the impact left by the first part of Mani Ratnam's film, one can say that sequel of this period drama is going to be a hit as well. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the role of Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan. The character of Nandini is very dear to her as even in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam - her character name was the same.

At the Ponniyin Selvan II promotional event in Mumbai, Aishwarya spoke about playing Nandini in both films. As reported by India Today, Aishwarya Rai said that Nandini in that also starred was a very memorable one as she lived in people's hearts. She expressed thankfulness as she got to play the role as it remained special to the audience. She said that it is a blessing to play such strong women and layered women characters that touches lives. She was quoted saying, "That was Sanjay Bhansali ji, and today, for my Mani Garu, I got to play Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan. That's just tremendously a blessing to have gotten to play such strong women, such layered women and women with a character that touches the lives of so many women out there. There's reliability, and I am very, very, very grateful."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan further mentioned that she will essay any role offered to her my . It is always a 'natural yes'.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan charms everyone with her beauty

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked beautiful in a white anarkali dress at the event. She paired it with a green layered neckpiece and kept her tresses open. She won everyone's hearts with her kind gestures like touching Mani Ratnam's feet to express respect and hugging all her co-stars. Vikram, , , Mani Ratnam, and others were present at the event. Earlier, an event was held in Hyderabad where she looked gorgeous as ever in black. Ponniyin Selvan II releases on April 28.