Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandani in Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 was a visual treat to watch, and now fans will get to witness this mesmerising beauty on the OTT platform as well after creating waves at the box office. The Mani Ratnam starrer is hailed as a historic film, and talking about its worldwide collection, it has managed to earn around 285 crores and will soon be crossing the 300 crore mark. On the day of its release, it had a tremendous opening and earned around 24 crore, and when we talk about collection, reportedly, it has managed to beat 's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan nailed it as Nandani on the love scene. The movie begins with a backstory that shows the relationship of Nandani as a teenager with Adithya Karikalan and keeps the audience hooked. Mani Ratnam has beautifully presented Ash in the movies, and she is always grateful to the filmmaker for giving her impactful and inspiring roles to perform. The fans are waiting for the OTT release.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set to release on Amazon Prime

And now as per reports, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set to release on Amazon Prime, and the digital rights have been sold for a whopping amount. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyyan Vikram fans cannot wait to witness their cracking chemistry once again on OTT. Hold on to your breath till June 28, 2023. However, there has been an official announcement made of the same, and soon the makrs will do something to grab viewers attention.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making some exceptional choices as she has learned to balance her personal and professional lives. Ever since Aaradhya's birth, Ash has kept her love for acting in the background and is taking care of her little daughter. Today, she is a beautiful grown-up girl who always accompanies her mommy along at work and otherwise, and fans cannot get over Aaradhya being her mom's carbon copy.