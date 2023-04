is back in the news and how. Ponniyin Selvan has taken an opening of Rs 38 crores, which is fabulous. The film has shown that she has a massive fan following till date. Of course, it is a and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film and they always create magic. A number of old videos of the actress are also going viral. There is one from Koffee With Karan. She had come on the show with . asks her questions about , , and in the rapid fire round. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 leaked online: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram starrer hit by piracy; made available for free on Tamilrockers, Telegram and more

Take a look at the old video of Aishwarya Rai and Karan Johar



When asked about Shah Rukh Khan, she says that he is a man with a sharp and brilliant mind. Talking about Sushmita Sen, she says that the media had a field day talking about both their lives. When he asks about Salman Khan, she asks him to move on to the next question. Describing Vivek Oberoi, she says she is a very good friend who has been there for her in every sense. After her split with Salman Khan, she was rumoured to have briefly dated Vivek Oberoi. They parted ways in 2003. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 movie review: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer hailed as pride of Kollywood; fans call it a guaranteed blockbuster

AISHWARYA RAI AND SALMAN KHAN'S ILL-FATED AFFAIR

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan delivered one of their best performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's . They fell in love during the making of the movie. But the relationship did not last long. It seems Salman Khan's alleged alcohol consumption and possessive behaviour drove a wedge. There were rumours that it was an abusive relationship. Salman Khan and she never spoke about the relationship in the past decade or more. She had denied that he was an alleged abusive boyfriend but later admitted that he could be volatile. It was said that Shah Rukh Khan allegedly dropped her from Chalte Chalte due to Salman Khan. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan RECALLS playing Nandini in Salman Khan's Hum Dil Chuke Sanam

The superstar and she finally worked together in . Later, they came together for .