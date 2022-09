There has been a lot of debate going on right now about the south taking over the north as their films are doing exceptionally well at the box office compared to Bollywood films. While Bollywood is slowly losing its charm there are films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Brahmastra that have made it clear that picture abhi baaki hai. While there are a lot of actors who refuse to acknowledge this debate if south cinema doing well compared to Bollywood films and believe that this is one industry. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan and more: Bollywood stars who publicly revealed the most annoying and irritating habits of their partners

SS Rajamouli broke the barrier and released 7 years ago and since then the doors have opened for south insecurity in Bollywood. A film like, KGF Chapter I and II have broken all the records, including 's Pushpa. and Jr NTR's RRR, then films created forward and the box office in Hindi belt as well.

who is all set for the release of Ponniyin Selvan I helmed by has the perfect answer to the ongoing debate that will end the hullabaloo around it, "It's an amazing time right now, where we need to break away from the typical way of looking at artists and cinema. I think it's a great time right now, where all these barriers have gone down. People know our cinema nationally. They are wanting to see the cinema from every part". Rightly said, no? While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look from Ponniyin Selvan has been receiving all the lives d the audience are eagerly waiting to witness the mesmerising beauty on screen. The film also stars Vikram, Trisha Krishan, Sobhita Dhulipala and more in this ensemble cast. The entire star cast even visited sans Aishwarya and the promo is just a hilarious watch and fans cannot wait to this entertaining episode.