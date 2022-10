After Brahmastra, it's the turn of new Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan to set the box office on fire as it continues to do the unthinkable. No Tamil movie that took such a gargantuan opening has held so well in the coming days, but the Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyin Selvan 1 not only did that on Saturday, day 2, but has now done the unthinkable by even growing slightly on Sunday, day 3, vis-a-vis Saturday. The Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi starrer is bucked the regular trends and how for South films, as it has sailed past ₹200 crore gross worldwide and ₹100 crore gross in India in 3 days flat. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Hindi box office collection: Chiyaan Vikram starrer surpasses the lifetime collection of Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay and more South stars' dubbed films

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 3 in Tamil Nadu

The Mani Ratnam directed PS1 is doing what other Tamil films like Beast and Valimai, which opened better than it this year in Tamil Nadu, couldn't do. After holding magnificent ally on day 2 with a ₹22 crore gross in Tamil Nadu, day 3 was even better with ₹24 crore gross. The Chiyaan Vikram, , , Karthi, starrer has also crossed over ₹100 crore gross in India when taking figures from other languages into account, and is now all set for a fantastic week 1. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan I: Aaradhya Bachchan giving a warm hug to Mani Ratnam while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cheers is simply too sweet [WATCH VIDEO]

Ponniyin Selvan Tamil Nadu box office collection day-wise

Day 1 (Friday): ₹26 crore gross

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹22 crore gross

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹24 crore gross

Toal (1st weekend): ₹72 crore gross Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan set to face huge box office competition for Dussehra; Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film to be challenged by THESE South biggies

Ponniyin Selvan 'Grand Cholas' tour

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 3 worldwide

Globally, too, the Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 3 grew a bit, taking its opening weekend total worldwide flying past the 200-crore club. The Ponniyin Selvan box office collection worldwide has now amassed ₹204 crore gross, and now, it's only left to over take the lifetime collection of Vikram and Valimai to emerge the highest grossing Tamil film of 2022, which it should accomplish by the end of its second week.

Ponniyin Selvan worldwide box office collection day-wise

Day 1 (Friday): ₹78 crore gross

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹58 crore gross

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹68 crore gross

Toal (1st weekend): ₹204 crore gross

Any which way you look at it, Ponniyin Selvan is going to end up a superhit at the very least.