Mani Ratnam's classic movie is Dil Se that had Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala in imortant roles. Dil Se was Mani Ratnam's first Hindi language movie and is known to be one of Shah Rukh Khan's cult classics. It was a film that portrayed all shades of love.

Lately, in an interview the director opened up about reuniting with King Khan for another movie. In an interview with PinkVilla Mani Ratnam said that he needs to have a script ready for SRK and that is the time he can go to him. He also said that he meets Shah Rukh Khan only in functions and he needs a script to go to him. He rightly feels that he can only go to Shah Rukh Khan when he has an idea of a script and then he can go and ask him.

Check out photo of Mani Ratnam:

Talking about Dil Se, the film is known to show the seven shades of romance that has been defined in Arabic literature. The shades are attraction, infatuation, love, reverence, worship, obsession, and death. The character of Shah Rukh Khan undergoes all the shades during the movie.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam is all set for the release of his dream project, Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS 1). It is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel that had the same name. Talking about the film, Mani had told the same publication that Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS 1) was a dream. It was a movie that he always had a vision for, even before he got into filmmaking. When he was reading the book for the first time, he wanted to get it on the big screen, as this is the kind of work meant for cinema.

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS 1) the stellar cast includes Chiyaan Vikram, , , , Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles.