Ponniyin Selvan II directed by Mani Ratnam turned out to be a box-office success. The film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and others managed to get positive reviews from all corners. At the box office, the cash registers were set ringing as fans flocked to the theatres to watch the second instalment of the film. Now, Kangana Ranaut has reviewed the film. She seems to have watched the film along with her friends and is impressed with the multi-starrer.

Kangana Ranaut appeared to be in a wow of Ponniyin Selvan II and even gave the film five stars. She wrote that it is a theatrical experience and fans should not miss it at all. She wrote, "Aaj dosto ke saath superhit film PS 2 dekhi (saw PS 2 with friends today). It's a theatrical experience, don't miss it." Along with her review, she also shared a video in which she could be seen coming out of a theatre. The diva looked beautiful in an easy breezy dress.

Ponniyin Selvan II starring , Chiyaan Vikram, , , and more released on April 28, 2023.

Ponniyin Selvan II starring , Chiyaan Vikram, , , and more released on April 28, 2023. With its 8 day collection, Ponniyin Selvan II is reaching close to Rs 150 crore mark. The film is said to have collected Rs 5.5 crore at the box office on day 8. It is expected that Ponniyin Selvan II will witness a jump on second Sunday. It is a pan-India film that released in several languages. It remains to be seen if the box office numbers of the period-drama suffer or not given that The Kerala Story is receiving a great response at the box office. starrer released in the theatres on May 5. Thanks to the controversy and its intense story, The Keral Story directed by Sudipto Sen has received a lot of buzz.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, the diva has a packed schedule. She will next be seen in Emergency in which she will be playing the role of Indira Gandhi. She also has Tejas directed by Sarvesh Mewara in her kitty. Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Chandramukhi 2 and 's next film. She surely is among the most busy celebrities ever.