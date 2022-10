Director 's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 has once again proved that content is the new king in the Indian film industry and the new mantra of success. The movie, which features , , Vikram, , among other stalwarts, has come closer to Rs 475 crore mark worldwide. While , and other superstars have wished to work in south films and already done some, has now joined the bandwagon to feature in south Indian films.

Katrina is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming horror-comedy movie Phone Bhoot. During her recent media interaction, the actress expressed her wish to work in south films if someone comes up with a good script with a strong character to play on the screen. "If ever there's a script which is compelling enough and has a strong character, language won't be a barrier for me. We have some phenomenal directors working in south India," she told IANS.

She then showered praises on the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan. "The best and the most recent example is Mani Ratnam sir's Ponniyin Selvan: 1. Such an amazing film, na? Such grandeur, beautiful frames and music. To make a film on such a big scale at this stage in his life, that proves the mettle of an iconic director," she said.

Many might not know that Katrina has worked in a few south films such as the 2004 Telugu release Malliswari and Allari Pidugu in 2005, followed by the Malayalam film Balram vs. Tharadas.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in her upcoming film Phone Bhoot, which also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is playing a ghost in the film, which has been directed by Mirzapur fame director Gurmeet Singh. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Jee Le Zaara alongside and .