Ponniyin Selvan star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has become trolls' favourite. In the past few months, she was trolled for the outfits that she wore at Cannes 2022, IIFA 2022, and other events. Now, a picture of Aishwarya’s passport has gone viral and she is looking gorgeous in it. While the actress’ fans are praising her for looking so wonderful in her passport picture, a few netizens are trolling her and telling her to show her Aadhar card picture, and then only they will believe that she is beautiful. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor massively trolled for her plunging neckline dress; ‘Poonam Pandey ka high class version'

A netizen commented, “Aadhar wali achhi hai to batao to hi manenge.” Another netizen commented, “Passport pe toh sab sundar lagte hai... Adhar card dikhao...” One more netizen wrote, “Yeah because usko line me logo ke sath dhup me khada nhi hona padta passport banavane me liye.” We wonder what Aishwarya thinks about these trolls. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji’s old picture goes VIRAL; fans call her ‘Young, slim and cute’

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for the release of ’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. The film is slated to release on 30th September 2022, and the teaser of the movie will be reportedly out in first week of July. Also Read - Exes Karan Kundrra and Anushka Dandekar come under one roof, Tejasswi Prakash was present too; here's what happened [Exclusive]

Ponniyin Selvan is set against the backdrop of Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman who was also known as Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola. Aishwarya will be seen playing a double role in the movie. She will portray the role of Nandini and Mandakini Devi. Fans of the actress are excited about the film as they will get to watch their favourite star on the big screen after a gap of four years. The actress’ last release was Fanney Khan which was released in 2018.

The Mani Ratnam directorial is made in Tamil, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. While it is expected to do exceptionally well in the Tamil sector, we can also expect that the film will do decently well in the Hindi sector also due to 's presence in it.