Pooja Bedi REACTS on Kartik Aaryan's ouster from Dostana 2; says, 'People are envious of those who have privilege'

Kartik Aaryan's exit from Dostana 2 has made headlines and how. It seems he was dropped from the project after he had a fall-out with maker Karan Johar. From demanding a fee hike to his split with Janhvi Kapoor, a lot is being spoken about. When the news broke out, fans slammed Karan Johar on Twitter for his biased attitude against outsiders. They felt that it is only people like Kartik Aaryan who face such situations. Pooja Bedi who is an actress, and also the mother of Alaya F was asked to comment on the situation.

She told a leading daily that there was equal opportunity for everyone. Pooja Bedi also said that she had to audition for the Netflix show, Masaba Masaba, where she played a therapist. She was quoted as saying, "people are envious of people who have a certain privilege." She also said it was unfair to troll star kids as there is nothing wrong in an actor's kid wanting to become an actor.

Pooja Bedi also gave examples of many stars who did not come from film backgrounds but made it in the industry. She told the daily, "We have Preity G Zinta, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and so many other people who have come into the industry with no background and become icons. At the same time, we have people who've been part of the industry, and yet fizzled out. Kumar Gaurav made a great debut with Love Story, but his career didn't take off."

Pooja Bedi also said that her daughter, Alaya F had to face rejections a number of times before she bagged Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The young lady has said how she kept on doing workshops, dance classes and theatre to hone her skills as she faced rejections.