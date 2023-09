Pooja Bhatt recently impressed with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The lady was one of the most dignified contestants of the show. She played the game well and reached the finals. Pooja Bhatt finished off fifth in the show. While Pooja Bhatt was inside the house, she spoke about her sister Alia Bhatt a lot. She used to praise her for being so grounded even after getting a lot of fame. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 BFFs Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve reunite; latter pens a heartfelt note

Pooja Bhatt had also praised Ranbir Kapoor for being an amazing human. Now, Pooja Bhatt has opened up about her sister Alia, Ranbir Kapoor and their cute little baby Raha Kapoor. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's ex-GF Kirti Mehra reacts to the hate she receives because of him; says, 'I’m facing consequences'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 brought Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt closer

Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Pooja Bhatt revealed that Alia Bhatt used to watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 every day. Infact, she saw the show for 24 hours. Pooja Bhatt revealed that Alia told her she got close to her in these Bigg Boss OTT 2 days. Alia told Pooja Bhatt that Bigg Boss OTT 2 has brought them closer. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Jiya Shankar makes homemade laddoos for Abhishek Malhan; latter makes a funny request

Trending Now

Pooja mentioned that when she got upset and burst out during the mud task in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Alia called up Mahesh Bhatt from Los Angeles to say that Pooja has opened up so much. Pooja also shared that she has great admiration for Alia and that she is a wonderful mother now.

Is the Bhatt and Kapoor family already planning Raha Kapoor's Bollywood debut?

Pooja Bhatt went on to speak about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, Raha Kapoor. She said that Raha Kapoor is beautiful and that the Bhatt family has a star every 20 years. Pooja shared that it was her first and then 20 years later it was Alia Bhatt and now it will be Raha.

Pooja Bhatt said that the Bhatt ladies manage every 2 generations. Is the Bhatt and Kapoor family already planning to bring in Raha Kapoor in Bollywood? Well, this looks so. We cannot wait to see Raha Kapoor’s pictures and hope Alia and Ranbir do it soon.

Pooja Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoor

Pooja further spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and said that he is a sorted person. She also calls him an effortless person. Pooja also shared that he is natural person and is born to big people, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

Pooja then spoke about the advice she had got from the late Rishi Kapoor. She said that he told her to give the best when she works and nobody can keep giving her retakes.