Alia Bhatt is celebrating his 31st birthday today and the actress is getting showered with all the love and affection from her loved ones. Pooja Bhatt who admires her little sister Alia Bhatt dropped an adorable unseen picture along with her and mentioned how much she is important to them. Pooja Bhatt called Alia the big girl of their lives. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 actress took to her Instagram and wished the Jigra actress in the adorable post. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor takes wifey Alia Bhatt for a dinner date on her birthday [View Pics]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Check out the adorable wish of Pooja Bhatt for sister Alia Bhatt. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bollywood mommies who left everyone shocked with their fitness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972)

Pooja Bhatt is a super proud elder sister and she has no qualms in accepting that her little big girl is more successful than her. Alia was determined to become an actress from a very young age and had taken inspiration from Pooja Bhatt and today she is living her dreams. Both Alia and Pooja share a great bond and the way they support each other is every bit admirable. Also Read - Karan Johar reveals why he liked Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal despite all the misogyny glorification

Alia Bhatt was seen last night making a super stunning appearance as her hubby Ranbir Kapoor hosted a dinner party for her at Taj restaurant in Mumbai. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked stunning in an off-shoulder shiny top paired with blue denims and her overall minimal yet classy look was just wow. Ranbir Kapoor invited his mom Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, and Isha Ambani for the dinner and it was an intimate celebration. While fans missed to have a glimpse of their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Along with being the most admirable actress; fans love the family girl image of Alia Bhatt Kapoor.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt