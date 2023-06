The Bigg Boss franchise has become one of the biggest reality TV show brands in the entertainment industry. Last year, the show completed its 16th season and was touted as a superhit show after its high viewership. The reality show has been hosted by since its third season, and he has been popular among the audience for his flamboyance and candid conversations. In 2021, the makers also started an OTT version, which was hosted by . Now, Bigg Boss OTT is back with its second season with Salman Khan as the host. However, the list of contestants also includes filmmaker and actress . Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar takes a dig at Salman Khan's single status, 'Ek bhag jaati hai, dusri aati hai... '

Now, a few days after the actress’ participation in the show, her father, Mahesh Bhatt, has reacted to her entry in the reality show. In an interview with ETimes, the veteran filmmaker said, "Life's greatest adventures begin when we step into the realm of the unknown with courage and curiosity. She has done just that. I admire her audacity." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani shares thoughts on creating a love angle to survive in the house [Exclusive]

In a recent episode, Pooja also shared about her journey with Alcohol addiction and how she got out of it at the age of 44. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani takes a dig at Urfi Javed; says' I am not like her' [Exclusive]

In a conversation with a fellow contestant, she said, "I recognised that I had a drinking problem. That’s why I openly shared my addiction and my decision to quit drinking. Because in our society, addiction and recovery are considered a man’s territory. Men are given the license to openly discuss alcohol addiction and recover. However, women are discouraged from openly drinking, and therefore, their recovery remains hidden. I used to drink openly, so when I decided to recover from alcoholism, I realised that I shouldn’t do it secretly." She added that people used to call her an alcoholic, but she decided that she would not recover silently and would be more vocal about how she recovered from the addiction.

In a dramatic twist, Pooja initially came on stage as a panellist, but later joined the other contestants as a member of the Bigg Boss house. Many heads turned during her entry, as many people were shocked to see her as a contestant.