Raha Kapoor has become one of the most adored star kids in a very short span of time. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt revealed her face to the world on the occasion of the traditional X'Mas lunch at the home of late Shashi Kapoor. Even her appearance at the birthday party of Jeh Ali Khan left netizens gushing over her cute expressions. Maasi Pooja Bhatt who is busy promoting Big Girls Don't Cry made some cute revelations about Raha Kapoor in her latest interviews. It is obvious that both the families just do not get enough of talking about the little munchkin.

Pooja Bhatt makes adorable revelation about Raha Kapoor

While doing an interview with Times Now, she was asked how the family advises one another. Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor there are too many actors and film personalities in both the homes. Pooja Bhatt said that soon Raha Kapoor will be 'doling out' advice to them. She said that she is the brightest of them all. She said that now everyone is mesmerized with her cute looks. Pooja Bhatt said their family is like a luxury phone brand that looks better with every model.

Raha Kapoor has family in awe

She said that Raha Kapoor is a born star in her earlier interviews. Pooja Bhatt also hinted that she might make a surprise debut sooner than expected way back in September 2023. She said that every 20 years the Bhatt family gets a beautiful lady star, and after Alia Bhatt it would be Raha Kapoor. Mahesh Bhatt said that Ranbir Kapoor is the 'best father' in the world. He said the love and tenderness that Ranbir has on his face when he sees Raha is something that cannot be described in words.