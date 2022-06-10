Pooja Hegde has recently experienced the kind of treatment while flying, which will beg you to question your odds of fair and just behaviour if a popular Bollywood actress and South Indian heroine is not spared. In fact, despite being a celebrity, Pooja Hegde was left feeling insulted and humiliated, and no less threatened. That being said, Pooja Hegde has something almost every common citizen does not: The power to reach out and influence thousands in an instant, and that's just what she did after experiencing what she claims to be “appalling” behaviour from a staff member of IndiGo airline during her recent visit. Also Read - Here's how a 12-year-old Palak Tiwari REACTED when her parents Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary got divorced

IndiGo staff behaves arrogantly, threateningly with Pooja Hegde

Highlighting the incident in her official Twitter handle, wrote: "Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai. Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason. Normally I don't tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling." The insistence that she doesn't usually bring similar cases to attention, but was absolutely compelled to in this instance kind of puts into perspective how atrociously the IndiGo staff member allegedly behaved with the actress and her fellow passengers. Check out her tweet below:

Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 9, 2022

IndiGo airlines asks Pooja Hegde to get in touch with them

Taking cognizance of the aforementioned tweet from the Kabhi Eid Kabi Diwali actress, IndiGo airline has wasted no time in apologising and also asked her to get in touch with them to arrive at a solution. The company are repeat offenders when it comes to such bad behaviour from their staff. Earlier, two of their personnel were found beating a passenger on the runway while not too long ago the Directorate General of Civil Aviation levied a ₹5 lakh fine on IndiGo airlines for not preventing a boy with special needs to board a flight from Ranchi.