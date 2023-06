Pooja Hegde is reportedly suffering a lot from her back-to-back failures. Since quite some time the actress has been trying hard to find box office success with her releases, her last few releases have been failures at the box office and failed to impress the netizens and viewers. From Radhe Shyam to Cirkus to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, all these big-budget films starring Pooja Hegde were disappointments at the box office, while Cirkus was the most watched and loved film on OTT. And it looks like these failures at the box office are affecting her upcoming projects. And now the latest update about Pooja Hegde is that she has been replaced by Rashmika Mandanna in a South Indian film. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal to Vijay Varma: Bollywood stars who admitted that their ladyloves were way out their league

Not only Pooja Hegde got replaced by Rashmika Mandanna, but also by another south Indian actress in another big budget film. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut asked to ‘move on’ by netizens after Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes a sly dig at Hrithik Roshan in Tiku Weds Sheru

Yes, as per reports, this Telugu entertainment portal claims that Pooja has been removed from a South Indian movie named Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Rashmika has been roped in as her fan following is huge. Well, Rashmika was also replaced on Animal by after she made an exit from the starrer. Talking about Pooja, she was reportedly replaced in one of her films of the south by Sreeleela, and these big blows have only come after her failure at the box office. Pooja, who was the number one choice in the south for all the big-budget films, is now being replaced, and everything changed due to her films not performing at the box office. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt spills beans on not having kids with Manish Makhija; how Mahesh Bhatt's one text pushed her from alcoholism to sobriety

Well, all the actors are judged on the basis of their box office numbers, and many stars have gone through this rough phase, including superstars like , but he bounced back. Time is not always the same, and we cannot wait for Pooja to take over all over again. The actress has been consistent in the industry over the years, and it's a bad phase that will definitely pass.