Thalapathy Vijay celebrated his 49th birthday on June 22. On the occasion, the Tollywood star was showered with an outpour of wishes from his sea of admirers and the film fraternity. But, it was Pooja Hegde’s birthday wish for her Beast co-star that brought a smile to our faces. The actress treated fans with an unseen video of Thalapathy Vijay dancing to the Buttabomma song from the sets of Beast.

Thalapathy Vijay dances to Buttabomma hook step

The heartwarming video captured Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde matching the ionic hook step of the Buttabomma song. They were accompanied by two kids who also grooved to the song, performing the dance step. The kids looked happy, giggling in joy. Pooja also laughed heartily after watching the dance of the little munchkins. While the actress donned a satin white shirt with a pair of trousers, Thalapayhy Vijay was dressed in a formal black-and-white suit.

Pooja Hegde’s idea of making Thalapathy Vijay match Buttabomma’s hook step

“Just this little gem on my phone from the sets of Beast. Since it was Thalapathy Vijay’s bday yesterday,” read Pooja Hegde’s sweet caption.

The Buttabomma song, from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun rose to prominence soon after its release. According to a Pinkvilla report, it was Pooja Hegde who got the idea of making Thalapathy Vijay dance to Buttabomma for the first time on the sets of Beast. And like always, he stole the show with his imperfectly-perfect moves.

Fans react to Thalapathy Vijay’s Buttabomma hook step

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, Thalapathy Vijay fans filled the comments with lovely reactions. Lauding Pooja Hegde, one user commented, “Respect button for Pooja mam.” “Awww Cuties” quipped another overwhelmed individual. Calling Thalapathy Vijay an introvert, a third user wrote, “Actually Anna shy to do that… Introvert things.”

Thalapathy Vijay’s performance in Arabic Kuthu

There is, however, no questioning Thalapathy Vijay on his dance moves. For instance, his energetic performance in Beast’s Arabic Kuthu is still a favourite among many. Although the film failed to create magic in the theatres, the song is still a raging chartbuster.

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde film timeline

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay is geared up for the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. He is paired with Trisha Krishnan in the film. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is yet to announce her upcoming projects. She was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.