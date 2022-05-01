As you might be aware, starred opposite in ’s 2016 film Mohenjo Daro. The actress recently opened up on having a childhood crush on the actor. She even had an interesting story to narrate. She revealed that she had attended the premiere of his film Koi...Mil Gaya. But she was heartbroken as she didn't get a chance to click a picture with him. Pooja was 12 years old when the film had released in 2003. Also Read - CBI 5 The Brain movie review: Mammootty fans praise his performance; call the film ‘decent thriller’

She recently told Mashable India, “The funny thing is, as a kid, if I had a crush on anybody, it was Hrithik Roshan. I was like, 'oh my god, dreams come true.' I have to tell you this story, I went for the premiere of Koi...Mil Gaya, and I had taken my camera, put my reel in it.” She said that she was all set to click a picture with him. However, she said that like all celebs, he came for 10 minutes, said hi to everyone and left. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan's gesture for Kiara Advani during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions reminds fans of Sushant Singh Rajput; they say, 'Sushant ban raha tha kya'

She went on to add that’s he was hearbroken to not take a picture with Hrithik Roshan. “So there is a picture of me all sad next to his poster of Koi...Mil Gaya. I look so sad in that picture. So I wanna sometimes go back to that little girl and be like, 'just wait, the story is not over. One day you will have a full film with Hrithik Roshan," said the actress. Also Read - Heropanti 2 actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s THIS gesture wins fans’ hearts; ‘Attitude hi nahin hai,’ say netizens – watch video

Pooja was recently seen in Beast along with Thalapathy Vijay.