Pooja Ruparel REUNITES with King Uncle director Rakesh Roshan after…, calls it...

Pooja Ruparel reunited with her first director, Rakesh Roshan, after almost 30 years. Read ahead to know more about it.

Actress Pooja Ruparel is currently going through a phase of nostalgia after she met renowned director Rakesh Roshan, with whom she worked for the last time over 30 years ago in King Uncle in 1993. Pooja, who portrayed the lovable orphan girl Munna in the movie, shared her special moment on Instagram. She posted a number of pictures indicating the recent meet as well as the old pictures taken on the sets of King Uncle. The pictures aptly depicted the connection they once shared and the specialness of the reunion after three decades.

All about Pooja’s post

With the images, Pooja wrote a meaningful message as well. The messages written on the images were, , "33 years later... I met my first director...life changing... The Real 'King' Uncle... My Rakesh uncle.” In her statement, she also described this encounter as an incident of her own happy coincidence that happened during the Christmas season.

In her caption, she revealed that she met Rakesh Roshan again after completing "Christmas Time Serendipity !!! Met Rakesh Uncle after we wrapped shooting for KingUncle 33 years ago. Such a warm and wonderful memories".

More about King Uncle

Released in 1993, "King Uncle" featured Jackie Shroff in the main role, along with other popular actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Nagma, Ano Aggarwal, Paresh Rawal, Sushmita Mukherjee, Deven Verma, and Pooja Ruparel. The movie was directed by Rakesh Roshan, and it was taken from the highly acclaimed English film "Annie," released in 1982, which in turn was derived from the comic strip character "Little Orphan Annie."

Plotline of King Uncle

King Uncle was a story of King Ashok Bansal, a strict and rich father who keeps distance between himself and his family due to his tough exterior. But after meeting Munna, a bubbly orphan girl, he gradually opens up. Today, after many years, King Uncle stands in the ranks of cult classics. It has remained in the hearts of people as a family entertainer.

More about Pooja Ruparel

Pooja Ruparel started her acting career as a child artist in the year 1993. Though King Uncle brought her to popularity, she became a household name after portraying Chutki in the epic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995, which starred King Khan and Kajol. The film became one of the longest-running films in Indian cinema and has always been marked on major film platforms and news stations.

This unexpected reunion with Rakesh Roshan reminded the audience about the simpler era in films and the unending connections made with good storytelling.

