The whole suspense of whether Poonam Pandey actually died of cervical cancer or not is finally over. The lady has made a video where she has confirmed that she is indeed alive, but the whole initiative was to start a discussion around this disease which is hardly spoken about in Indian society. She said that she is overwhelmed to see the outpour of love and emotion from all sections of society and media. But she stated that people should understand why she decided to start such a campaign. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Death News: Mystery around actress' demise deepens as family reportedly goes underground; Kanpur home shut

Poonam Pandey called out by celebs

Many celebs have slammed her saying it is complete mockery of those who genuinely suffer in the first place. They said craze for being relevant/publicity has made PR managers touch new lows to promote their clients. Take a look at some of the reactions.... Also Read - Poonam Pandey Death News: Manager releases official statement; hails her 'unwavering spirit' battling cervical cancer

Fuking cheap publicity stunt it was nothing else.. u guys think it’s funny ? U and ur PR team should be boycotted I swear.. bloody losers and to all the media portals we people here trust u that’s y we believed it.. shame on u all.. — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 3, 2024

This is a mockery of a genuine suffering and a slap in the face to all those who have battled or are battling such conditions. This shameless stunt is a stain on their character, and the teams responsible should be held accountable for their shameful actions. — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) February 3, 2024

Absolute cheapness ! It's disheartening to witness the depths some individuals will sink to for a momentary spotlight. Faking one's death, especially in the context of a serious illness like cancer, is not just tasteless but downright disrespectful. It trivializes the very real… — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) February 3, 2024

And I was right!! Now that poonam is alive I can surely say RIP PR/ marketing. New low of creating a sensational/viral campaign .. welcome to KALYUG. https://t.co/2aTyZyYy6E — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) February 3, 2024

Vile, thoughtless trivialization of cancer, undermining lives of thousands of those who die every year from it and thousands more who battle it. Shame on you #PoonamPandey and whoever put you up to this. #CervicalCancer is not a joke. https://t.co/Lq9el7wcpp — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 3, 2024

Will Poonam Pandey be punished for this act?

It seems Poonam Pandey might face legal consequences for the same. Many netizens want lawmakers to take strong steps against such fake news on social media. The report had triggering consequences in many people.