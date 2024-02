Poonam Pandey Death News: Lock Upp Season 1 contestant is in huge trouble. After faking her death, Poonam Pandey has been vehemently slammed by social media users and celebrities. Speculations are rife that she, along with her PR team and the agency behind this initiative, may face legal charges. The agency, Schbang, was also one of the companies involved in the fake death stunt. Schbang, recently issued an apology, stating that their intention was not to hurt anyone but rather to create awareness about cervical cancer. Also Read - Poonam Pandey FINALLY opens up on getting trolled for her fake death; says 'I don't need publicity'

Poonam Pandey Death News: Agency behind the fake stunt issues an apology

Schbang is a media and technology transformation company based in Mumbai. Along with Poonam Pandey, her PR team, and manager, Schbang too was actively involved in the death hoax. However, due to the severe backlash and speculations of legal repercussions, it seems their plan has certainly backfired miserably. While Poonam's team continues to stand by their statement that all this was done to create awareness about cervical cancer, people largely think that this was a very cheap publicity stunt. Also Read - Poonam Pandey to face legal consequences of death hoax? Maharashtra MLC wants Mumbai Police to book the actress

In their statement, Schbang wrote that they extend their apology if they have hurt anyone's sentiments, especially to those who have dealt with or lost a loved one to cancer. In their defense, Schbang stated that after cervical cancer was mentioned in the Union budget, there were hardly any talks about it among the people. However, since Poonam Pandey's death news, cervical cancer became the most googled topic. Check out the post below. Also Read - Poonam Pandey's death stunt to promote cervical cancer awareness leaves Babil Khan livid; says 'Just feels wrong'

For those unaware, on 2nd February 2024, the official Instagram handle of Poonam Pandey issued a statement about the actress passing away due to cervical cancer. Even her PR team issued a statement about the actress's demise. Celebrities like Aly Goni, Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundrra, and others expressed their heartfelt condolences on social media. However, on 3rd February 2024, Poonam posted a video where the actress stated that she is alive. She mentioned that she faked her death to create awareness about cervical cancer. Many celebrities have slammed Poonam Pandey and the team behind the fake death stunt.