Poonam Pandey has passed away. The news has sent shockwaves across the nation. At 32, she died of cervical cancer. It is a malignant tumour that affects women. Poonam Pandey has died in her hometown of Kanpur as per the statement released by her manager. Celebrities like Aly Goni, Karanvir Bohra, Pooja Bhatt and Daisy Shah posted their condolences on social media. She had shared a video from an event in Goa three days back. She looked as vibrant as ever. The lady was also at an event in the city. The news comes just as awareness of HPV vaccine is being spread in the country.

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp.

Arshi Khan expresses shock on news of Poonam Pandey's demise

Arshi Khan spoke to us EXCLUSIVELY on this shocking and saddening news. She said, "I am still in shock. I had met her a month back at an event. While we did not speak to one another she looked in the best of health. Cervical cancer can be very dangerous and spreads easily. It is hard to believe this piece of news. Poonam looked absolutely fit. Sometimes, you just do not understand things from the surface."

Trending Now

A number of celebs have come forth to condole her demise. Akanksha Puri described her as a woman with a golden heart who taught her the real meaning of self love. It read, "You told me I am beautiful and I am strong and I should remind myself this everyday when I look at myself in the mirror and not wait for any man to come in my life and tell me this !! I will always remember what you told me Poonam...You were such a pure soul Poonam."

Poonam Pandey was seen in Lock Upp

Poonam Pandey was last seen on the show, Lock Upp. She got a positive response from people for the same. The model made news when she said that she did strip nude if India won the World Cup trophy in 2011. We extend our condolences to her friends and family.