This is indeed shocking news. Model, actress and influencer Poonam Pandey is no more. The lady died of cervical cancer in her hometown in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. She was just 32. The lady was seen in events some days back, and even went for a launch in Goa. Everyone in the industry is shocked at the news. Poonam Pandey was apparently unwell since a long time. Her manager said that she had been battling the disease quietly with as much strength and resilience in her. Videos of her from last few appearances from events are going viral all over on social media. Till now, media has been unable to get in touch with her family. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Death News: Arshi Khan expresses shock; says 'Met her at a party she seemed fit and fine' [Exclusive]

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Death News: Marriage and more - All you need to know about the queen of controversies

Kangana Ranaut mourns the demise of Poonam Pandey

Kangana Ranaut has put up a story on her Instagram. She said that the demise of a young woman due to cancer is a catastrophe. She was the host of Lock Upp where Poonam Pandey was one of the contestants. People liked her a lot because of her candour and genuinely pleasant personality. She made new fans after the show. Poonam Pandey also said that she had been judged all the time and few made an attempt to know her as a person. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Death News: Poonam Pandey passes away at 32 due to cervical cancer; manager confirms news

Trending Now

Karan Kundrra reacts on the news

Karan Kundrra told Times Now that he had no idea on this. He was the jailer of Lock Upp. He was quoted as saying, "Oh my god! I have no idea about this. How did it happen? It is very sad and heartbreaking news." Mandana Karimi, Akanksha Puri, Arshi Khan and many others have expressed shock as well. This is indeed saddening. We extend heartfelt condolences to her near and dear ones.