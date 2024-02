This is indeed saddening. Poonam Pandey has died at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer. This has come just a day after the Government has announced free vaccine for women to combat the HPV virus. Poonam Pandey apparently died in her hometown, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The news has left everyone shaken and saddened. Poonam Pandey was last seen in Goa for an event. Social media is talking about how she was full of life despite battling such a disease. The lady was seen on the show Lock Upp where Munawar Faruqui came out as the winner. Cervical cancer is known to be an aggressive form of cancer. Celebs have posted their condolences on social media. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Death News: Manager releases official statement; hails her 'unwavering spirit' battling cervical cancer

Model-actress' manager confirms the news

Her long-time manager Nikita Sharma has confirmed the report. She said that she died on Thursday night. She said that the model fought the disease with her spirit and resilience. Three days back, she had posted a video from her event in Goa. Celebs have sent in their condolences to her.

I’m still in disbelief #PoonamPandey

I pray this news is not true ?? — Karanvir (@KVBohra) February 2, 2024

Rest in peace poonam ??? #poonampandey — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 2, 2024

Shocked and saddened by the news of Poonam Pandey's demise. May her soul find tranquility, and may her loved ones find strength??

Gone too soon #PoonamPandey #RestInPeace — Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) February 2, 2024

I really hope the news of #PoonamPandey is untrue! Trying to get through her. Spoke to her recently and we were joking & did a great show with Madhav on Times now ... — Tehseen Poonawalla Official ?? (@tehseenp) February 2, 2024

So tragic to hear about #PoonamPandey I had never met her but when life claims someone so young it is always devastating. My prayers & deepest condolences to her family,friends & everyone whose life she impacted. ? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 2, 2024

I am in a terrible shock right now !!

Wokeup to the worst news ever.

Poonam was such a pure joy , I can't believe she didn't let us know she was going through so much.

Still can't believe that she is no more with us ?

Rest in peace my friend ?? @iPoonampandey — Ali Merchant Official (@AliAMerchant) February 2, 2024





Complete disbelief around demise of Poonam Pandey

Everyone has been in shock over the news. The dangers of cervical cancer is not known much in India. It seems findings have shown how vaccine can really help people fight the disease.