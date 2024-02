Poonam Pandey is no more. While the initial news came with a sense of disbelief, her official team has now announced that it is indeed true. It seems she had been suffering from some time now. Poonam Pandey died on Thursday night in her hometown, Kanpur. The lady was known as an erotica model and actress. The official statement read: Poonam Pandey, the beloved actress and social media personality, has tragically passed away this morning due to Cervical Cancer, leaving the entertainment industry in shock and mourning. The 32-year-old, renowned for her modelling and strong social media presence, bravely fought against the disease before passing away.

Manager confirms news of Poonam Pandey's demise

The report was confirmed by Nikita Sharma, the manager of Poonam Pandey. she said that not only was she was a luminary in the film industry, but also a beacon of Strength and resilience. It seems she told Hauterrfly that her strong spirit while battling health issues was indeed remarkable. Her demise has forced people to recognize the need for proactive measures against preventable diseases like Cervical Cancer.

Poonam Pandey was last seen on Lock Upp

Poonam Pandey was a part of the first season of Lock Upp. She expanded her fan base from the show. The model and actress was one of the first from the field of adult entertainment inn India. The statement further read, "Her journey as a model and actress captivated audiences, showcasing her talent and charisma on screen. Her philanthropic endeavors have left an indelible mark on the hearts of many."