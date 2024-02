Poonam Pandey's demise news has left people in shock. Yesterday, a statement was issued by her manager that she died of cervical cancer in her hometown in Uttar Pradesh. It was said that her sister confirmed the news that she passed away at night. The actress and model was active till 2-3 days back, and this has left people confused. Celebrity photographer Amit Khanna confirmed that she shot with her two days back. Her bodyguard Amin Khan said that he tried to talk to her sister but she is not responding. Media houses sent teams to their ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh but were told that the family has relocated to Delhi locking up the house. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Death News: Pooja Bhatt, Karanvir Bohra, Aly Goni mourn her demise; Munawar Faruqui fans remember her support for the Bigg Boss 17 winner

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates.

No trace of actress' family to confirm Poonam Pandey demise news

What has shocked people is that no one has seen the mortal remains of the actress who is reported to have passed away. Nor has anyone got a statement from someone in a hospital confirming her demise. Poonam Pandey had teased fans saying that she would give a big news in the coming two to three days. The actress is a resident of The Park housing society in Oshiwara, Mumbai. Neighbours have said that no movement of hers has been seen outside her home for past two days. As per IANS, her driver was seen leaving the building at 3.45 pm.

Bodyguard refuses to believe news of Poonam Pandey's death

Amin Khan said he is still in disbelief on the news. Celebrities like Aly Goni, Karanvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Munawar Faruqui, Pooja Bhatt, Daisy Shah, Karan Kundrra and others posted condolences messages for her. People from medical field are in disbelief over the reports of cervical cancer. The fact that the disease had been trending since two months has also made people sceptical. After Lock Upp, the lady had expanded her fan base.