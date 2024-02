Poonam Pandey has finally come out and revealed that she is doing fine. She said that her death hoax was part of her initiative to raise awareness about cervical cancer. The disease had been trending on social media since two days. reports of her apparent untimely demise had long discussions on the issue by top medical experts of the country. In a way, it brought focus on the disease like none other but the whole episode has been very triggering for everyone. Many are questioning how people believed in it given that no official medical statement was put out by a hospital. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Death News: Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Kushal Tandon and more celebs slam actress' cheap stunt; say 'Mockery of genuine suffering'



Pooja Bhatt slams fake news propaganda by team

While many have called out the actress, Pooja Bhatt has been critical of those who have advised the actress to do this. She also said that people lapped on the unverified news making headlines out of it. The actress said it is absolute disgrace and disservice to those who are suffering from the illness.

I never delete tweets but did so in the case where I expressed my shock at news of Poonam Pandey’s demise due to cervical cancer. Why? Turns out the news was engineered by a digital/PR team. Absolute disgrace & disservice to those battling the same-her included. ? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 3, 2024

Not to mention promoting and spreading fake news. Which is a crime. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 3, 2024

Poonam Pandey to face imprisonment?

Many handles on social media are saying that her team could be facing legal prosecution for spreading such false news. The report was triggering for many people. Netizens became suspicious after people like her bodyguard Amin Khan said that he had no idea of her being so sick. Moreover, death by cervical cancer does not happen overnight.

Many other celebs like Ridhi Dogra, Kushal Tandon and Aly Goni too have slammed the actress. However, the majority are aghast that a digital agency apparently decided to carry out a campaign like this.