Poonam Pandey is well and alive. The actress has finally released a video saying that she is not dead of cervical cancer. The lady said it was a part of an initiative to spread awareness about cervical cancer, which is ignored in India. As we know, women's health is a very neglected topic in this country. Cervical cancer is very much preventable with the vaccine that the Government has introduced as part of the plan. HPV virus is supposed to be the main cause of cervical cancer. In the video, she said that people should increase their awareness on the matter. Also Read - Poonam Pandey is ALIVE; actress gets slammed for fake death news to create awareness over cervical cancer

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Death News: Mystery around actress' demise deepens as family reportedly goes underground; Kanpur home shut

Ram Gopal Varma defends Poonam Pandey's extreme act

Ram Gopal Varma has said that while the method adopted to spread awareness was questionable, the kind of discussion that it started about the lesser known disease did a lot of good in society. He said that this proves that she has a good soul. Also Read - Poonam Pandey death news: Lock Upp co-contestant Vinit Kakar calls her demise reports fake; reveals he is unable to contact her family

Trending Now

Hey @iPoonampandey the extreme method u employed to draw attention to this issue might attract some criticism , but no one can question ur INTENT nor what u ACHIEVED with this HOAX .. Discussion on cervical cancer is TRENDING all across now ??? Your SOUL is as BEAUTIFUL as YOU… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 3, 2024

Netizens have called out Poonam Pandey for playing with people's emotions via cheap PR stunts. Few agreed with Ram Gopal Varma's perspective on the same. In the past, we have heard of some celebs who died due to cervical cancer.

Omg ? what guts — QuestionQuest (@deucesofclub) February 3, 2024

She can promote it without faking death .Made everyone fool out of it — Karthik (@vsk_says) February 3, 2024

Poonam Pandey ❣️❣️✨ — Rahul Meena (@Rahulm_01) February 3, 2024

We have to see how many people agree with RGV's views on the same. He got called out for how he heaped praise on Animal, and promoted the film on his social media handles. He has also been an active political commentator of late.