Poonam Pandey Death News: Indian model and Lock Upp 1 contestant received severe backlash after she revealed that she deliberately circulated her death news to make people aware of cervical cancer. On 2nd February 2024, the official Instagram handle of Poonam Pandey issued an official statement, stating that the actress had passed away due to cervical cancer. On 3rd February, 2024 the actress posted a video of herself where she stated that she is alive and all this was done to raise awareness about cervical cancer. While she was severely bashed by social media users and celebrities, former husband Sam Merchant recently revealed the ordeal he went through when he received the news of actress's demise.

Poonam Pandey Death News: Sam Bombay breaks silence on former partner's stunt

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Sam Bombay revealed that when he received the news of Poonam Pandey's death, he felt nothing. Sam recalled that he felt something was terribly wrong, as how could he not feel anything for Poonam with whom he still shares a deep connection. Merchant stated that although he and Poonam don't live together anymore, he still remembers and prays for his former wife every day. While Sam didn't comment on Poonam's death hoax, he stated that he is happy that his former wife is alive, and that's enough for him.

For those unaware, Poonam Pandey married Sam Bombay on September 1, 2020. The wedding was a private affair attended by the couple's close family and friends. On September 11, 2020, Poonam filed an FIR against Sam accusing him of molesting and assaulting her. Poonam accused Sam of harassing her mentally and physically on the sets of one of her movies. Few days later, Sam, who was in Goa, was arrested by the police. Sam was eventually released on bail. Soon after the bail, Poonam and Sam patched up which led to social media users thinking that the duo used their marriage for a mere publicity stunt. While Poonam and Sam are not legally separated, the duo don't live together anymore. Sam Bombay is a filmmaker and owns a production house called Bombay Matinee Films.