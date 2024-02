Model and actress Poonam Pandey was seen outside a temple today. This is her first public appearance after the fake death stunt to promote cervical cancer awareness. Poonam Pandey was accompanied by couple of her bodyguards as she walked out of a temple. The model wore a yellow salwar kameez with a pink dupatta. Netizens are having a field day seeing her after the entire fiasco. While some compared her to the sister of WWE star Undertaker others said 'Bhoot Aa Gaya'. Poonam Pandey had been trending for two days after she did the fake death stunt. Also Read - Did Poonam Pandey's estranged husband Sam Bombay help her in fake death stunt?

Poonam Pandey clicked outside a temple

Everyone was shocked when news of Poonam Pandey passing away due to cervical cancer came on social media. A statement was also given to the press. But some people doubted the truth of the report has no pic of the mortal remains were there nor was an official statement from the hospital made public. Even her friends posted condolences on their official social media handles. A day later, she announced that she took such a drastic step for the sake of cervical cancer awareness. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Death News: Amidst speculations of a legal case; agency behind the fake stunt issues an apology

Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt enraged everyone

Even friends of the Lock Upp model and actress were upset with what she had done. Many said it was plain mockery of the condition of cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones. Poonam Pandey later said she did it to raise awareness on the issue that affects many Indian women. An FIR has been filed on her by Faizan Ansari at the Kanpur Court. The lady has not yet reverted on the same. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and her husband Sam Bombay were the only two who defended her after the matter. Also Read - Poonam Pandey FINALLY opens up on getting trolled for her fake death; says 'I don't need publicity'