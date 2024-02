Poonam Pandey is no more. This morning, rumours of Poonam Pandey passing away made headlines but there was no official confirmation to the news. But now, her manager confirmed the same to News 18. It seems she died of cervical cancer in her hometown, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The news first came on her Instagram handle. It read: This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Here's all you need to know about the double evictions, wild card entries in the Salman Khan show

Netizens left in shock after news of her demise

Poonam Pandey had been active on Instagram in January 2023. In fact, there was a video of her from an event in Goa three days back. Social media is finding it hard to believe the news. Cervical cancer and HPV had been trending on social media yesterday. Today, this report has left people completely shocked. Here is how people reacted on the same...

Poonam Pandey made news when she said she did strip if India won the World Cup in 2011. The news was sensational. She was last seen on Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp. Though she did not win the show, people loved how composed and honestly she put forth her thoughts on her life, career and journey. In 2020, she got married to her long-time acquaintance Sam Bombay. But the marriage did not last long as she accused him of domestic violence. Poonam Pandey was the first name from India in the world of erotica entertainment. We extend our condolences to her loved ones in this moment of grief.