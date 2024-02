It looks like Poonam Pandey's extreme death stunt to raise cervical cancer awareness has upset many. When the news came out, many were in disbelief given that she had been attending events just days ago. In fact, many did not believe that she died of cervical cancer, if she had indeed passed away. Reports of her dying due to alleged drug overdose also did the rounds. Some conspiracy theories also floated around. Finally, she did a video saying that she was alive. The actress said that she did it to raise awareness on cervical cancer. The Government has urged vaccination to fight the HPV virus responsible for this cancer. Also Read - Poonam Pandey's death stunt to promote cervical cancer awareness leaves Babil Khan livid; says 'Just feels wrong'

Maharashtra MLC urges police intervention in the matter

Maharashtra MLC Satyajeet Tambe has sought action of the Mumbai Police to book influencers who create awareness through such crass jokes. He said the whole situation was extremely demeaning for all cancer patients and survivors. In a statement, he said, "The news of an influencer/model dying of cervical cancer cannot be a means to spread awareness about the disease. The entire episode takes away the serious nature of cervical cancer and diverts the attention entirely to the influencer." There are quite a few people who have said that Poonam Pandey should face legal repercussions for a joke of this kind. He further added, "Action should be taken against her as she "made or published false or misleading information."

Celebs call out PR agency and the actress

Bipasha Basu wrote, "Beyond pathetic behavior. The PR people behind this should be ashamed too… not just this person." Rahul Vaidya had said that something just does feel right about the news when he first read about it. Her estranged husband Sam Bombay said that he is happy that she is alive. He said that when he heard the news of her alleged demise, he did not feel anything in his heart. He said it was odd as he still loves her deeply. He also called out those calling her names. Sam Bombay told Hindustan Times, "Listen to me, if someone raises awareness about an issue with complete disregard for their fame or image, let's respect that. Poonam Pandey is timeless."