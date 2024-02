Poonam Pandey is alive and well. The lady made a video yesterday confirming that she was not dead. She said it was part of her endeavour to raise awareness around cervical cancer. Many celebs had put out condolence messages for her demise. They slammed her as well as the agency who supported such an initiative. From Poonam Pandey to the media that carried demise news without asking for authentication were called out by celebs. Many cancer survivors and relatives of patients have said that she has made a mockery of everyone who is actually suffering from the fatal disease.

Poonam Pandey slammed by Babil Khan for her death stunt

Babil Khan, the son of Irrfan who passed away due to neuroendocrine tumour wrote, "I don't know what the fu*k that was about Poonam Pandey's demise, but it just feels wrong. I'm trying not to care but it is making me feel really angry. Awareness can be spread, faking statements of death should not be something that we rely upon to do so as individuals in a collective society.(Bro long story short, this is the worst way to raise awareness about cancer and my intuition roars sensing malice.). PLEASE DONT FU*K WITH CANCER AWARENESS."

Poonam Pandey releases video confirming she is well

Celebs called out Poonam Pandey for her action

Nikki Tamboli had lashed out at Poonam Pandey on X saying, "This is a mockery of a genuine suffering and a slap in the face to all those who have battled or are battling such conditions. This shameless stunt is a stain on their character, and the teams responsible should be held accountable for their shameful actions." Only Ram Gopal Varma had a kinder take on Poonam Pandey. He said that while people might find it disgusting, the kind of coverage that cervical cancer got because of her action was unparalleled. He said she proved that she has a good heart. But Karanvir Bohra who is a good friend of Poonam was also very critical of her death stunt.

Conspiracy theories had begun floating after media did not find out about the hospital or mortal remains of the alleged deceased. Poonam Pandey is now facing legal repercussions as many have demanded police news on such fakery.