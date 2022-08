Popular Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passed away on Tuesday around 7-8 am at his residence in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, actress and others condoled his demise. He was going through severe health issues for the past few years. He was 65.

"Pradeep Patvardhan, the evergreen actor who ruled the hearts of the audience with his graceful acting in Marathi cinema, passed away tragically. With his departure, the Marathi art world has lost a great artist,” Eknath Shinde tweeted in Marathi. "Veteran Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan's untimely demise is shocking. It is very sad that the smiling and evergreen face on stage will no longer be seen," Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

"Om Shanti Pradeep Patwardhan. Heartfelt tribute," Renuka Shahane tweeted. Member of Parliament Supriya Sule tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of veteran marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan. Heartfelt condolences. My thoughts and prayers with his family members, fans and followers."

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of veteran marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan. Heartfelt condolences. My thoughts and prayers with his family members, fans and followers. https://t.co/j8Au3mYDwF — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 9, 2022

ॐ शांति प्रदीप पटवर्धन ????भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली ???? — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 9, 2022

Actor Nikhil Raut posted on Facebook, "Pradeep Dada, I got to play the role of your son in a comedy series of Sahyadri Vahini when I was new in Mumbai, 15-16 years ago. You took too much care of me at that time. Learned a lot from you." Many social media also remembered the actor for his acting prowess and prayed for his departed soul.

Apart from being a veteran in Marathi cinema, Pradeep Patwardhan has also left his mark in Hindi movies. He is known for his works in Ek Full Chaar Half (1991), Dance Party (1995), Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009), Gola Berij (2012), Police Line (2016) and 1234 (2016) among others. His Marathi play Moruchi Mavshi is one of his most popular works.

His last rites were held at a crematorium in Girgaon around 3 pm. The late actor is survived by his wife and a son.