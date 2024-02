Ameen Sayani: Namaskar Behno Aur Bhaiyon, we might have stopped hearing this on Radio but everyone knows well enough that the voice and the word were said by none other than popular radio jockey Ameen Sayani. It is a sad day today as we shall never get to hear these words from him again. Ameen Sayani has passed away at the age of 91. His death news was confirmed by his son, Rajil Sayani. Rajil told the Indian Express that his father suffered a heart attack. This is indeed very sad.

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel, follows us to get the latest entertainment news updates. Also Read - Mirchi Music Awards 2013 winners' list: Amitabh Bachchan wins the Living Legend With Golden Voice award

Ameen Sayani passes away at the age of 91

Rajil Sayani reveals after his father suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night, they rushed him to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. However, he has already passed away. Rajil tells the portal that the doctor attended him but they couldn't save him and he was declared dead. Just yesterday, noted actor Rituraj Singh passed away. He was 59 and was not keeping well. He suffered a cardiac arrest as well.

Netizens mourn Ameen Sayani's demise

Ameen Sayani was a noted radio presenter. Everyone who listened to him are mourning his demise. Netizens are flooding social media with heartfelt condolence messages for the late radio jockey. Even some from the entertainment world have mourned his demise. Check out the tweets here:

Trending Now

*Bhaiyon aur Behano…* It’s a day of radio silence for India. ? ॐ Shanti Ameen Sayani ji. ???? pic.twitter.com/yBubkzx9yr — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) February 21, 2024

Rest in peace #AmeenSayani sahab… The iconic radio announcer and the voice of #BinacaGeetmala… His golden voice will always remain an integral part of our lives. ??? pic.twitter.com/p0eYmsM6pp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2024

“Behno aur Bhaiyon” ? The legendary radio personality #AmeenSayani, the voice behind the iconic Binaca/Cibaca Geetmala on Radio Ceylon/Vividh Bharati, passes away at the age of 91. Rest In Peace, Sir. Thank you for the music and memories ? pic.twitter.com/zGyCiA9Zom — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) February 21, 2024

Irrepairable Loss ??????#AmeenSayani ji is no more !

Golden voice of India....

Our Radios will never sound the same again...his voice / feelings will be missed FOREVER !

True Legend & Icon... RIP ? ??

Strength to his family ????#RIPAmeenSayani pic.twitter.com/CfsgJ3O3ZJ — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) February 21, 2024

2 great voices of India pass away today.. RIP Fali Nariman ?

RIP Ameen Sayani ? — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 21, 2024

Binaca Geetmala would always remain eternal. Thank you for the music and memories ❤️ RIP, Ameen Sayani Saab. pic.twitter.com/oQVYfiFYEO — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) February 21, 2024

#AmeenSayani, popular former radio announcer achieved fame and popularity all across the Indian Subcontinent for his show Binaca Geetmala died on Tuesday. — Subhas k chakraborty (@Subhaskchakrab2) February 21, 2024

Grew up listening to Binaca geetmala in the late 1960s / early 1970s. Ameen Sayani was loved across South Asia. — Fuad Khan (@fuadikhan) February 21, 2024

May his soul rest in peace . A true legend was Ameen Sayani ???? https://t.co/vthgx6aDnS — Richard Rekhy (@richardrekhy) February 21, 2024

Very sad news to read this. I have grown up listening to @AmeenSayani ji. He had the most recognisable voice in India & will always be missed. ???️? https://t.co/YYvX5GUXDP — Krishna (@MeraTimeAayega) February 21, 2024

#AmeenSayani , the eternal voice is gone. Probably listened to his voice more than anyone else.,? — Mohammad ?? (@SimplyMayhemMad) February 21, 2024

He was a radio presenter par excellence.His endearing and unique style of presentation made his radio program Binaca Geetmala a popular household name all over India.There will never be another #AmeenSayani again.His legacy will continue to entertain us.Tributes Ameen Saab — Dhirendra Mishra (@dhirendra0612) February 21, 2024

“Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon” — an iconic line, that often brings back nostalgia for my grandparents. A legend of radio and voicing industry is no more. End of an era. Rest in peace, Ameen Sayani sir ????️ pic.twitter.com/4bblulcUl9 — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) February 21, 2024

?Om Shanti?

We know Ameen Sayani was legend in Binaca Geetmala on Shri Lanka Radio station. People use to love his melodious voice & yes specially “ Behno aur Bhaiyo” phrase was his trade mark.

Sad that people of good old memories are passing away.

Strange but this is Life ! — Hiren Kothari (@hirenkotharis) February 21, 2024

Oh v v sad to knw about sad demise of great personality of radio shree #ameensayani .. ek samay inke bina film industry nahi chalti thi .. Bianca geetamala most popular prog of radio .. great person .. we will miss him .. mere jeevan ka pahla 200 rs ka check mujhe ameen sayani… pic.twitter.com/FkFacBOmHg — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) February 21, 2024

Ameen Sayani was introduced to All India Radio, Bombay by his brother Hamid Sayani. Ameed participated in English programmes for 10 years, as per online information available. Sayani has voiced over 54,000 radio shows and spoke for 19,000 jingles since 1961. He is majorly known for his show Binaca Geetmala which was broadcasted on Radio Ceylon and later on Vividh Bharati. It went on for about 42 years. After a gap of 4 years, the show was brought back again for another two years.

Watch this video about Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar's death here:

He worked on shows such as S Kumars Ka Filmi Muwaddama and Filmi Mulaqaat, Saridon Ke Saathi, Bournvita Quiz Contest, Shalimar Superlac Jodi, Maratha Darbar, Sangeet Kay Sitaron Ki Mehfil. Ameen Sayani’s international shows include Mini Insertions of Filmstar Interviews, Music for Millions, Veetee Ka Hungama, Geetmala Ki Yaadein, Ye Bhi Changa Wo Bhi Khoob, Hangamay and Sangeet Paheli to name a few.