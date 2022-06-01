Popular singer KK dies at 53 after performing live at Kolkata concert

Popular and versatile Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK has died this evening after performing live at a concert in Kolkata. According to the reports, he collapsed right after the concert and was rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead. The singer had shared a few glimpses of his today's concert at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha organised by the Gurudas College. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil lets his hair down and rocks the stage in THIS never-before-seen RETRO AVATAR – view pics

It has been learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Palash Sen, Shaan and KK jamming with Kapil will make every 90s kid nostalgic [VIDEO]

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas told mediapersons that the body has been sent for post-mortem. "His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning," Biswas said. He said KK came to Kolkata on Monday, and on the same day he performed at Nazrul Manch for a function organised by another city- based college. Also Read - Dil Ki Purani Sadak Song: KK's golden voice and Sanjay Dutt's emotions tug at your heartstrings in Sadak 2's new track

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others.

Several Kolkata-based singers have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of KK, who will be remembered for songs like 'Pyaar Ke Pal', 'Yaaron', 'O Meri Jaan', among many others.

(With IANS Inputs)