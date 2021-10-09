The popular Ed-tech giant, Byju's has paused its association with Bollywood megastar post his son 's arrest in a drug case in Mumbai. Despite advance bookings, Byju's took this action after receiving backlash on Twitter and other social media platforms from netizens. The actor has been the ambassador of the firm since 2017 and is reportedly paid Rs 3-4 crore per year for the endorsement of it. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Gauri Khan cries inconsolably after court sends Aryan Khan to jail; Suhana Khan reacts to Hrithik Roshan's post and more

A person, who knows the matter quotes Economic Times, "They (Byju’s) have paused all SRK-related promotions for now. It had to be pulled as the company which is in the area of education wouldn’t like to be seen in promotions with him given the controversy (over the drug case involving his son) These ads were booked in advance—as is the process—so it took some time to stop all of them.” Apart from Byju's SRK is the face of big brands like Hyundai, LG, Dubai Tourism, ICICI Bank, Reliance Jio and others. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Karan Johar rushes to meet Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat with top legal shark Rustam N Mulla - watch video

As Shah Rukh Khan is also associated with Big Basket, a spokesperson of the Tata Group said, “BigBasket will not like to validate, deny or comment anything on this." Rohit Ohri, group chairman at creative ad agency FCB India revealed that SRK's brand value has helped Byju's in a big away and pausing this association will definitely affect the ed-tech firm. “Byju’s has benefited immensely from its association with SRK. Shah Rukh’s association with the edtech brand has been so intrinsic and so deep, that even if Byju’s is pausing the advertising for now, it will be very difficult for the brand to delink itself from SRK.” Also Read - Aryan Khan in jail: From his food, to clothes and daily routine, here's how the star kid will spend his time in Arthur Road Jail

Shah Rukh Khan' son Aryan Khan and seven others accused were caught in a drug bust on a cruise ship sailing from Mumbai to Goa last week. During the raid, NCB recovered 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of Hashish, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD, His bail was denied by Magistrate’s court and the star kid will stay in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail.