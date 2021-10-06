The NCB's first-ever raid on a luxury ship has shaken the Bollywood core after , son of , was arrested on Sunday in connection with a drugs case. Aryan is currently being jointly interrogated along with his friend Arbaaz Seth Merchantt whom a small amount of cocaine was procured from. Amid the ongoing investigation, actress and adult content creator Sherlyn Chopra has shared her old interview wherein she had claimed that wives of Bollywood stars had allegedly snorted cocaine at Kolkata Knight Rider's party hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Aryan Khan's watch worth Rs. 8 lakhs to Suhana Khan's mini bag worth Rs. 1,20,000: Check the most expensive gifts Shah Rukh Khan has bought for his kids

"When I started getting tired and sweating while dancing, I went to the washroom and opened the washroom door. When I opened the door, what I saw shocked me. It got me thinking. I wondered if I had reached the wrong place. But I was there. There the stars' wives were standing in front of the mirror and taking a white powder, which we usually call cocaine," Sherlyn had said in her last year's interview after 's death.

"I was shocked when suddenly such a scene came in front of me. I smiled at him and thought it better to ignore him. I saw that everyone was chilling in their way. I singled out everyone there. After meeting Shah Rukh Khan and his friends, I bid farewell and left from there. That day I understood what kind of parties happen in Bollywood," she had added.

Meanwhile, Aryan along with at least 10 others were arrested at various times on Sunday-Monday in the NCB's swoop on a luxury ship, which was preparing to lift anchor for a fun-filled two-night gala voyage to Goa with around 1,300 affluent passengers on board. A video clip of a dazed Aryan sitting on a bench inside the agency office in south Mumbai had emerged on Sunday evening.

At Monday's court hearing, during one heated moment in the arguments, Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde even said that it was not as if "Khan (Aryan) was selling drugs in the ship, if he wants, he can buy the ship."

The lawyer further said that Aryan was invited by the party organisers, he did not pay for the party, was allotted the best suite on the ship, no drugs were found on him, but a small quantity of 6-gm Charas was recovered from his friend Merchant.