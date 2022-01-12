Last month, announced that she has parted ways with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She had posted on Instagram, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!!#duggadugga.” Well, Sushmita and Rohman always gave couple goals and fans of the actress loved their social media PDA. Rohman was a part of Sushmita’s family and also shared a great rapport with her daughters, Renee and Alisah. Also Read - BREAKING! Suniel Shetty to make his OTT debut as real-life underworld don in BIG Netflix series? EXCLUSIVE

Recently, Sushmita posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "I live by the water, I dance by the sea, of all the things I could be..I choose to be me" #workinprogress #imagine #create #recreate #powerofself I love you guys!!! Quickly make a wish…triple 1 & triple 2…yup, the date today!!! #duggadugga #angels."

Fans of the actress are loving the post. A fan commented on it, "You bring power, strength and confidence. Morelovetoyou." Another one wrote, "All the best Diva.. Dugga Dugga."

After her breakup with Rohman, people on social media made many theories about why the two must-have parted ways. A few days ago, during an Insta live session, when a fan had asked Sushmita what respect means to her, the actress had said, “Respect means everything to me. I put that above love any day. Because love is something you feel with great intensity and you fall out with the same intensity. There is the movie business and books that take you on a journey of very unrealistic love, where there are no responsibilities and problems.”

She further added, “But where there’s no respect, love has no meaning. Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself. But if you only focus on love, it will be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a backseat. That’s how important respect is for me.” After hearing what the actress said, netizens started speculating that whether Sushmita just gave a hint about what went wrong in her relationship with Rohman.